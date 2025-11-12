Infosys in United States的后端软件工程师薪酬范围从JL3B级别的每year$71.2K到JL6B级别的每year$125K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$85K。 查看Infosys总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/12/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
JL3B
$71.2K
$71.2K
$0
$0
JL3A
$81.3K
$81.3K
$0
$0
JL4
$88.9K
$88.6K
$0
$357
JL5
$113K
$113K
$0
$0
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Infosys，Options采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (25.00% 年度)