Infosys 后端软件工程师 薪资 在India

Infosys in India的后端软件工程师薪酬范围从JL3B级别的每year₹488K到JL5级别的每year₹1.62M。 year薪酬 in India包的中位数总计为₹1.19M。 查看Infosys总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/12/2025

平均薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
JL3B
Systems Engineer(入门级)
₹488K
₹485K
₹1.9K
₹694.5
JL3A
Senior Systems Engineer
₹461K
₹461K
₹0
₹0
JL4
Technology Analyst
₹1.1M
₹1.08M
₹0
₹14.9K
JL5
Technology Lead
₹1.62M
₹1.51M
₹4.1K
₹106K
最新薪资提交
公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
Options

在Infosys，Options采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (25.00% 年度)



在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 软件工程师 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

常见问题

Infosys in India后端软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬₹2,504,422。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Infosys in India后端软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为₹1,145,812。

