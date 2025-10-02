Infor in Sri Lanka的软件工程师薪酬Software Engineer级别为每yearLKR 2.78M。 year薪酬 in Sri Lanka包的中位数总计为LKR 3.18M。 查看Infor总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/2/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Associate Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
Software Engineer
LKR 2.78M
LKR 2.7M
LKR 18.5K
LKR 59.7K
Senior Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
Team Lead Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
