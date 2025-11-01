公司目录
Info-Tech Research Group
Info-Tech Research Group 管理咨询顾问 薪资

Info-Tech Research Group in Canada的管理咨询顾问薪酬包中位数为每yearCA$139K。 查看Info-Tech Research Group总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/1/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Info-Tech Research Group
Management Consultant
Toronto, ON, Canada
年薪总额
CA$139K
级别
L3
基本工资
CA$139K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
奖金
CA$0
在职年限
0 年
工作经验
7 年
职业等级是什么 Info-Tech Research Group?
最新薪资提交
公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
常见问题

Info-Tech Research Group in Canada管理咨询顾问职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬CA$188,625。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Info-Tech Research Group in Canada管理咨询顾问职位的年度总薪酬中位数为CA$139,200。

