Info Edge in Greater Delhi Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从Senior Software Engineer级别的每year₹1.8M到Tech Lead/Team Lead级别的每year₹4.88M。 year薪酬 in Greater Delhi Area包的中位数总计为₹2.01M。 查看Info Edge总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/2/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.8M
₹1.69M
₹0
₹116K
Lead Engineer
₹2.06M
₹1.97M
₹0
₹89.8K
Tech Lead/Team Lead
₹4.88M
₹4.09M
₹509K
₹281K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
