Inetum 薪资

Inetum的薪资范围从低端的数据分析师年度总薪酬$19,857到高端的业务运营$162,089。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Inetum. 最后更新： 8/19/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $33K

全栈软件工程师

业务运营
$162K
业务分析师
$48.8K

数据分析师
$19.9K
信息技术专家
$37K
管理咨询顾问
$25.2K
产品经理
$30.5K
项目经理
$38.3K
解决方案架构师
$42.1K
常见问题

据报道，Inetum最高薪的职位是业务运营 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$162,089。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Inetum的年总薪酬中位数为$36,991。

