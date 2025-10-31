公司目录
inDriver
inDriver 产品设计师 薪资

inDriver in Kazakhstan的产品设计师薪酬包中位数为每yearKZT 23.16M。 查看inDriver总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/31/2025

薪酬中位数
inDriver
Product Designer
Almaty, AC, Kazakhstan
年薪总额
KZT 23.16M
级别
Middle
基本工资
KZT 23.16M
Stock (/yr)
KZT 0
奖金
KZT 0
在职年限
1 年
工作经验
5 年
职业等级是什么 inDriver?
Block logo
+KZT 30.25M
Robinhood logo
+KZT 46.41M
Stripe logo
+KZT 10.43M
Datadog logo
+KZT 18.25M
Verily logo
+KZT 11.47M
常见问题

inDriver in Kazakhstan产品设计师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬KZT 33,306,949。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
inDriver in Kazakhstan产品设计师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为KZT 23,155,177。

