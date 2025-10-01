What is the highest 软件工程师 salary at Indian Space Research Organisation in Greater Ahmedabad?
The highest paying salary package reported for a 软件工程师 at Indian Space Research Organisation in Greater Ahmedabad sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,217,906. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Indian Space Research Organisation 软件工程师 employees get paid in Greater Ahmedabad?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indian Space Research Organisation for the 软件工程师 role in Greater Ahmedabad is ₹1,016,750.