IndiaMART 薪资

IndiaMART的薪资范围从低端的销售年度总薪酬$6,585到高端的产品经理$28,744。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 IndiaMART. 最后更新： 8/19/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $13.8K

全栈软件工程师

后端软件工程师

产品经理
Median $28.7K
销售
$6.6K

风险投资人
$11.8K
缺少您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面上搜索所有薪资 添加您的薪酬 以帮助解锁该页面。


常见问题

ตำแหน่งที่จ่ายสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ IndiaMART คือ 产品经理 โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีที่ $28,744 ซึ่งรวมถึงเงินเดือนพื้นฐาน รวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นและโบนัสที่เป็นไปได้
ค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีเฉลี่ยที่รายงานที่ IndiaMART คือ $12,839

