公司目录
Indeed
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪资
  • 软件工程经理

  • 所有软件工程经理薪资

  • Phoenix Area

Indeed 软件工程经理 薪资 在Phoenix Area

Indeed in Phoenix Area的软件工程经理薪酬包中位数为每year$295K。 查看Indeed总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/1/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Indeed
Software Engineering Manager
Phoenix, AZ
年薪总额
$295K
级别
L3
基本工资
$163K
Stock (/yr)
$110K
奖金
$22K
在职年限
3 年
工作经验
15 年
职业等级是什么 Indeed?

$160K

获得应有薪酬，不被忽悠

我们已协商数千份工作邀请，通常实现3万美元以上（有时超过30万美元）的薪酬提升。获得薪酬谈判服务 或您的 简历评估 由真正的专家——每天从事此工作的招聘专员提供服务。

最新薪资提交
添加添加薪资添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
导出数据查看职位空缺

归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Indeed，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.4%

3

股票类型
RSU

在Indeed，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33.3% 归属于 1st- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.3% 归属于 2nd- (8.32% 季度)

  • 33.4% 归属于 3rd- (8.35% 季度)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 软件工程经理 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

常见问题

The highest paying salary package reported for a 软件工程经理 at Indeed in Phoenix Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $325,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indeed for the 软件工程经理 role in Phoenix Area is $293,000.

推荐职位

    未找到Indeed的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Glassdoor
  • Sojern
  • Illuminate Education
  • Rally Health
  • Udacity
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源