股票类型

RSU

在Indeed，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

25 % 归属于 1st - 年 ( 25.00 % 年度 )

25 % 归属于 2nd - 年 ( 6.25 % 季度 )

25 % 归属于 3rd - 年 ( 6.25 % 季度 )

25 % 归属于 4th - 年 ( 6.25 % 季度 )

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.