Indeed in San Francisco Bay Area的产品经理薪酬范围从L2级别的每year$203K到L4级别的每year$437K。 year薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area包的中位数总计为$519K。 查看Indeed总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/1/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L2
$203K
$149K
$32.7K
$20.7K
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$437K
$250K
$143K
$43.8K
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Indeed，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (6.25% 季度)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.4%
年 3
在Indeed，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：
33.3% 归属于 1st-年 (33.30% 年度)
33.3% 归属于 2nd-年 (8.32% 季度)
33.4% 归属于 3rd-年 (8.35% 季度)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.