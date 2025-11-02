Indeed in United States的财务分析师平均总薪酬范围从每year$189K到$274K。 查看Indeed总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/2/2025
平均总薪酬
邀请您的朋友和社区成员匿名提交薪资信息，不到60秒即可完成。更多数据意味着为您和我们社区的求职者提供更好的洞察！
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Indeed，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (6.25% 季度)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.4%
年 3
在Indeed，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：
33.3% 归属于 1st-年 (33.30% 年度)
33.3% 归属于 2nd-年 (8.32% 季度)
33.4% 归属于 3rd-年 (8.35% 季度)
