Indeed 数据科学家 薪资 在Greater Austin Area

Indeed in Greater Austin Area的数据科学家薪酬范围从L1级别的每year$161K到L3级别的每year$291K。 year薪酬 in Greater Austin Area包的中位数总计为$241K。 查看Indeed总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/1/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L0
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
Data Scientist I
$161K
$128K
$15.9K
$18K
L2
Data Scientist II
$174K
$140K
$20.7K
$13K
L2-II
Senior Data Scientist
$230K
$188K
$21.7K
$20K
查看 3 更多等级
添加薪酬对比等级

最新薪资提交
添加添加薪资添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
导出数据查看职位空缺

归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Indeed，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.4%

3

股票类型
RSU

在Indeed，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33.3% 归属于 1st- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.3% 归属于 2nd- (8.32% 季度)

  • 33.4% 归属于 3rd- (8.35% 季度)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



常见问题

