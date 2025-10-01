公司目录
Indeed in New York City Area的业务运营薪酬包中位数为每year$143K。 查看Indeed总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/1/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Indeed
Senior Strategist, Client Strategy & Insights
New York, NY
年薪总额
$143K
级别
-
基本工资
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$12K
奖金
$16K
在职年限
3 年
工作经验
7 年
职业等级是什么 Indeed?

$160K

导出数据查看职位空缺

归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Indeed，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.4%

3

股票类型
RSU

在Indeed，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33.3% 归属于 1st- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.3% 归属于 2nd- (8.32% 季度)

  • 33.4% 归属于 3rd- (8.35% 季度)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



常见问题

Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots 业务运营 pozīcijai Indeed in New York City Area, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība $228,000. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Indeed 业务运营 pozīcijai in New York City Area, ir $140,000.

推荐职位

    未找到Indeed的推荐职位

