公司目录
Indeed
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪资
  • 业务运营

  • 所有业务运营薪资

Indeed 业务运营 薪资

Indeed的业务运营薪酬包中位数为每year$140K。 查看Indeed总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/2/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Indeed
Business Operations
New York, NY
年薪总额
$140K
级别
L3
基本工资
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
奖金
$0
在职年限
3 年
工作经验
5 年
职业等级是什么 Indeed?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
最新薪资提交
添加添加薪资添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
导出数据查看职位空缺

归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Indeed，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.4%

3

股票类型
RSU

在Indeed，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33.3% 归属于 1st- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.3% 归属于 2nd- (8.32% 季度)

  • 33.4% 归属于 3rd- (8.35% 季度)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 业务运营 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

常见问题

Indeed业务运营职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$228,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Indeed业务运营职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$115,000。

推荐职位

    未找到Indeed的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Glassdoor
  • Sojern
  • Illuminate Education
  • Rally Health
  • Udacity
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源