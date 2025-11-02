公司目录
Imprint in United States的招聘专员薪酬包中位数为每year$167K。 查看Imprint总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。

薪酬中位数
Technical Recruiter
年薪总额
$167K
级别
-
基本工资
$167K
Stock (/yr)
$0
奖金
$0
在职年限
1 年
工作经验
9 年
职业等级是什么 Imprint?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
最新薪资提交
包含职位

技术招聘专员

常见问题

Imprint in United States招聘专员职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$167,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Imprint in United States招聘专员职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$167,000。

