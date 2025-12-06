IMC in United States的数据科学家薪酬范围从L1级别的每year$247K到L3级别的每year$242K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$200K。 查看IMC总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/6/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
$247K
$150K
$0
$96.9K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$242K
$208K
$0
$33.3K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/imc/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.