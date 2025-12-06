公司目录
IMC
IMC 数据科学家 薪资

IMC in United States的数据科学家薪酬范围从L1级别的每year$247K到L3级别的每year$242K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$200K。 查看IMC总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
$247K
$150K
$0
$96.9K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$242K
$208K
$0
$33.3K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
职业等级是什么 IMC?

包含职位

量化研究员

常见问题

IMC in United States数据科学家职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$725,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
IMC in United States数据科学家职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$275,000。

推荐职位

相关公司

  • Jump Trading
  • Quantlab
  • American Century Investments
  • Liquidnet
  • Bain Capital
