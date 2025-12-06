Illumina in United States的数据科学家薪酬范围从P1级别的每year$160K到P4级别的每year$210K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$210K。 查看Illumina总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/6/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
P1
$160K
$138K
$14.2K
$7.5K
P2
$161K
$124K
$24.5K
$12.6K
P3
$186K
$161K
$14.5K
$10.8K
P4
$210K
$168K
$32.8K
$9K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Illumina，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (25.00% 年度)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/illumina/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.