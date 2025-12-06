Illumina in United States的生物医学工程师薪酬范围从P2级别的每year$96.9K到P4级别的每year$181K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$105K。 查看Illumina总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/6/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$96.9K
$91.3K
$3.2K
$2.5K
P3
$158K
$126K
$25.6K
$6.6K
P4
$181K
$140K
$35K
$5.8K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Illumina，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (25.00% 年度)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/illumina/salaries/biomedical-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.