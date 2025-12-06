公司目录
Illumina
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪资
  • 会计师

  • 所有会计师薪资

Illumina 会计师 薪资

Illumina in United States的会计师薪酬包中位数为每year$94K。 查看Illumina总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/6/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Illumina
senior accountant
San Diego, CA
年薪总额
$94K
级别
P1
基本工资
$85K
Stock (/yr)
$5K
奖金
$4K
在职年限
1 年
工作经验
5 年
职业等级是什么 Illumina?
最新薪资提交
添加添加薪资添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
导出数据查看职位空缺

归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Illumina，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (25.00% 年度)



在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 会计师 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

常见问题

Illumina in United States会计师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$130,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Illumina in United States会计师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$96,800。

推荐职位

    未找到Illumina的推荐职位

相关公司

  • HPE
  • ADP
  • Fiserv
  • Danaher
  • Fortive
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/illumina/salaries/accountant.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.