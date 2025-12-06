IHS Markit in United States的软件工程师薪酬范围从Software Engineer级别的每year$99.2K到Senior Software Engineer级别的每year$136K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$135K。 查看IHS Markit总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/6/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Associate Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
