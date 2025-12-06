公司目录
IHS Markit
IHS Markit 软件工程师 薪资

IHS Markit in United States的软件工程师薪酬范围从Software Engineer级别的每year$99.2K到Senior Software Engineer级别的每year$136K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$135K。 查看IHS Markit总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/6/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Associate Software Engineer I
(入门级)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
最新薪资提交
公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
实习薪资

职业等级是什么 IHS Markit?

常见问题

IHS Markit in United States软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$165,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
IHS Markit in United States软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$124,323。

其他资源

