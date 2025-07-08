公司目录
Idp Education
Idp Education 薪资

Idp Education的薪资范围从销售职位的年总薪酬$5,016（低端）到产品经理职位的$160,464（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Idp Education. 最后更新： 11/24/2025

软件工程师
Median $7.5K
行政助理
$38.1K
数据科学家
$98.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
市场营销
$62.2K
产品设计师
$66.1K
产品经理
$160K
销售
$5K
常见问题

Idp Education薪资最高的职位是产品经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$160,464。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Idp Education的年度总薪酬中位数为$62,239。

其他资源

