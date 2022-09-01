公司目录
Hightouch 薪资

Hightouch的薪资范围从低端的数据科学经理年度总薪酬$176,400到高端的销售$306,000。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Hightouch. 最后更新： 8/20/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $190K
数据科学经理
$176K
销售
$306K

销售工程师
$229K
归属期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Hightouch，股票/股权授予受4年归属期的约束：

  • 25% 归属期 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属期 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属期 4th- (2.08% 每月)

10 years post-termination exercise window.

常见问题

Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v Hightouch je $209,733.

