公司目录
Highspot
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪资
  • 市场营销

  • 所有市场营销薪资

Highspot 市场营销 薪资

Highspot in United States的市场营销平均总薪酬范围从每year$105K到$149K。 查看Highspot总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/1/2025

平均总薪酬

$120K - $140K
United States
常见范围
可能范围
$105K$120K$140K$149K
常见范围
可能范围

我们只需要 2 更多 市场营销 份提交 Highspot 即可解锁！

邀请您的朋友和社区成员匿名提交薪资信息，不到60秒即可完成。更多数据意味着为您和我们社区的求职者提供更好的洞察！

💰 查看全部 薪资

💪 贡献数据 您的薪资


归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
Options

在Highspot，Options采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (25.00% 年度)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
Options

在Highspot，Options采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)



在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 市场营销 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

常见问题

Highspot in United States市场营销职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$149,292。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Highspot in United States市场营销职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$104,632。

推荐职位

    未找到Highspot的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Pluralsight
  • Circadence
  • BlueVine
  • Kareo
  • Pantheon
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/highspot/salaries/marketing.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.