    HHAeXchange provides homecare management software for Medicaid LTSS population. They help payers and providers achieve operational efficiency, increase compliance, and improve patient outcomes. Their acquisition of Annkissam allows them to deliver the most complete, end-to-end homecare management solution in the market. They act as the single source of truth in connecting providers, payers, and members through their intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, and visibility.

    https://hhaexchange.com
    官网
    2008
    成立年份
    751
    员工人数
    $100M-$250M
    预估营收
    总部

