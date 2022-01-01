公司目录
Hexaware Technologies 薪资

Hexaware Technologies的薪资范围从会计师职位的年总薪酬$3,616（低端）到技术项目经理职位的$273,625（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Hexaware Technologies. 最后更新： 9/10/2025

$160K

获得应有薪酬，不被忽悠

软件工程师
Median $7.2K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

解决方案架构师
Median $122K
会计师
$3.6K

业务运营
$5.3K
业务分析师
$7.3K
客户服务
$5.4K
数据分析师
$21.8K
数据科学家
$10.1K
财务分析师
$15.6K
信息技术专员
$79.7K
市场营销
$7.5K
产品经理
$98.5K
项目经理
$121K
软件工程经理
$31.3K
技术项目经理
$274K
常见问题

