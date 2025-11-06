HERE Technologies in United States的软件工程师薪酬范围从L5级别的每year$110K到L10级别的每year$212K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$120K。 查看HERE Technologies总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L5
$110K
$90K
$20K
$0
L6
$109K
$105K
$0
$4.1K
L7
$124K
$118K
$2K
$3.6K
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
