HERE Technologies
HERE Technologies 软件工程师 薪资 在Mumbai Metropolitan Region

HERE Technologies in Mumbai Metropolitan Region的软件工程师薪酬范围从L5级别的每year₹3.67M到L9级别的每year₹5.76M。 year薪酬 in Mumbai Metropolitan Region包的中位数总计为₹2.48M。 查看HERE Technologies总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L5
Software Engineer I(入门级)
₹3.67M
₹3.67M
₹0
₹0
L6
Software Engineer II
₹1.63M
₹1.6M
₹0
₹28.8K
L7
Senior Engineer
₹2.26M
₹2.2M
₹0
₹61K
L8
Lead Engineer
₹3.78M
₹3.48M
₹35.5K
₹259K
Block logo
+₹5.03M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.72M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.03M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
最新薪资提交
公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
职业等级是什么 HERE Technologies?

包含职位

后端软件工程师

常见问题

HERE Technologies in Mumbai Metropolitan Region软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬₹5,755,722。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
HERE Technologies in Mumbai Metropolitan Region软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为₹2,131,084。

