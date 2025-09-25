HERE Technologies in India的软件工程师薪酬范围从L5级别的每year₹3.69M到L9级别的每year₹5.61M。 year薪酬 in India包的中位数总计为₹2.2M。 查看HERE Technologies总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/25/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L5
₹3.69M
₹3.69M
₹0
₹0
L6
₹1.68M
₹1.65M
₹0
₹26.3K
L7
₹2.43M
₹2.34M
₹0
₹94.2K
L8
₹3.76M
₹3.49M
₹10.9K
₹261K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
