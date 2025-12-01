公司目录
Harvard University
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪资
  • 软件工程经理

  • 所有软件工程经理薪资

Harvard University 软件工程经理 薪资

Harvard University in United States的软件工程经理平均总薪酬范围从每year$119K到$173K。 查看Harvard University总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/1/2025

平均总薪酬

$135K - $157K
United States
常见范围
可能范围
$119K$135K$157K$173K
常见范围
可能范围

我们只需要 3 更多 软件工程经理 份提交 Harvard University 即可解锁！

邀请您的朋友和社区成员匿名提交薪资信息，不到60秒即可完成。更多数据意味着为您和我们社区的求职者提供更好的洞察！

💰 查看全部 薪资

💪 贡献数据 您的薪资


贡献数据
职业等级是什么 Harvard University?

在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 软件工程经理 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

常见问题

Harvard University in United States软件工程经理职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$172,550。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Harvard University in United States软件工程经理职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$118,900。

推荐职位

    未找到Harvard University的推荐职位

相关公司

  • University of California, San Francisco
  • Georgia Tech
  • Duke University
  • Western Governors University
  • Cornell University
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/harvard-university/salaries/software-engineering-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.