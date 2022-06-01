公司目录
GXO
GXO 薪资

GXO的薪资范围从数据分析师职位的年总薪酬$10,322（低端）到业务运营职位的$419,588（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 GXO. 最后更新： 11/25/2025

业务运营
$420K
业务分析师
$60.7K
业务拓展
$94.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

68 30
68 30
数据分析师
$10.3K
数据科学家
$68.6K
财务分析师
$126K
信息技术专员
$44.6K
管理咨询顾问
$90.5K
机械工程师
$94.5K
产品经理
$119K
项目群经理
$126K
软件工程师
$99.5K
软件工程经理
$139K
技术项目经理
$119K
常见问题

GXO薪资最高的职位是业务运营 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$419,588。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
GXO的年度总薪酬中位数为$97,180。

其他资源

