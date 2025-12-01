公司目录
Gusto in United States的招聘专员薪酬L4级别为每year$169K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$152K。 查看Gusto总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。

未找到薪资数据
归属时间表

20%

1

20%

2

20%

3

20%

4

20%

5

股票类型
Options

在Gusto，Options采用5年归属时间表：

  • 20% 归属于 1st- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 2nd- (1.67% 每月)

  • 20% 归属于 3rd- (1.67% 每月)

  • 20% 归属于 4th- (1.67% 每月)

  • 20% 归属于 5th- (1.67% 每月)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
Options

在Gusto，Options采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



常见问题

Gusto in United States招聘专员职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$252,500。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Gusto in United States招聘专员职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$175,000。

其他资源

