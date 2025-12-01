公司目录
Gusto
Gusto 客户服务运营 薪资

Gusto的客户服务运营平均总薪酬范围从每year$88.3K到$125K。 查看Gusto总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/1/2025

平均总薪酬

$100K - $119K
United States
常见范围
可能范围
$88.3K$100K$119K$125K
常见范围
可能范围

归属时间表

20%

1

20%

2

20%

3

20%

4

20%

5

股票类型
Options

在Gusto，Options采用5年归属时间表：

  • 20% 归属于 1st- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 2nd- (1.67% 每月)

  • 20% 归属于 3rd- (1.67% 每月)

  • 20% 归属于 4th- (1.67% 每月)

  • 20% 归属于 5th- (1.67% 每月)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
Options

在Gusto，Options采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



常见问题

Gusto客户服务运营职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$125,350。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Gusto客户服务运营职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$88,290。

