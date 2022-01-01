公司目录
Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software 薪资

Guidewire Software的薪资范围从数据分析师职位的年总薪酬$16,768（低端）到软件工程经理职位的$371,000（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Guidewire Software. 最后更新： 10/19/2025

软件工程师
Software Engineer $143K
Senior Software Engineer $208K
Staff Software Engineer $286K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

数据科学家
Median $256K
软件工程经理
Median $371K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

解决方案架构师
Median $230K

Data Architect

招聘专员
Median $122K
销售
Median $313K
技术项目经理
Median $204K
会计师
$263K
数据分析师
$16.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
$176K
市场营销
$231K
人员运营
$277K
产品设计师
$193K
产品经理
$137K
项目群经理
$249K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$27.7K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

24%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Guidewire Software，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 24% 归属于 4th- (6.00% 季度)

常见问题

Guidewire Software薪资最高的职位是软件工程经理，年度总薪酬为$371,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Guidewire Software的年度总薪酬中位数为$218,891。

