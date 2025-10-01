公司目录
Grid Dynamics
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪资
  • 软件工程师

  • 所有软件工程师薪资

  • Warsaw Metropolitan Area

Grid Dynamics 软件工程师 薪资 在Warsaw Metropolitan Area

Grid Dynamics in Warsaw Metropolitan Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从T1级别的每yearPLN 83.2K到T4级别的每yearPLN 389K。 year薪酬 in Warsaw Metropolitan Area包的中位数总计为PLN 305K。 查看Grid Dynamics总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/1/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
T1
Junior Software Engineer(入门级)
PLN 83.2K
PLN 83.2K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T2
Software Engineer
PLN 209K
PLN 209K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T3
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 312K
PLN 312K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T4
Staff Software Engineer
PLN 389K
PLN 389K
PLN 0
PLN 0
查看 2 更多等级
添加薪酬对比等级

PLN 600K

获得应有薪酬，不被忽悠

我们已协商数千份工作邀请，通常实现3万美元以上（有时超过30万美元）的薪酬提升。获得薪酬谈判服务 或您的 简历评估 由真正的专家——每天从事此工作的招聘专员提供服务。

最新薪资提交
添加添加薪资添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
导出数据查看职位空缺
实习薪资

归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
Options

在Grid Dynamics，Options采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)



在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 软件工程师 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

包含职位

提交新职位

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

质量保证（QA）软件工程师

数据工程师

开发运维工程师

常见问题

The highest paying salary package reported for a 软件工程师 at Grid Dynamics in Warsaw Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 388,807. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grid Dynamics for the 软件工程师 role in Warsaw Metropolitan Area is PLN 304,749.

推荐职位

    未找到Grid Dynamics的推荐职位

相关公司

  • EPAM Systems
  • ThoughtWorks
  • Alight Solutions
  • Bentley Systems
  • ISG
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源