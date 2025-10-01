公司目录
Grid Dynamics
  • 薪资
  • 软件工程师

  • 所有软件工程师薪资

  • Moldova

Grid Dynamics 软件工程师 薪资 在Moldova

Grid Dynamics in Moldova的软件工程师薪酬范围从T2级别的每yearMDL 617K到T3级别的每yearMDL 905K。 year薪酬 in Moldova包的中位数总计为MDL 705K。 查看Grid Dynamics总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/1/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
T1
Junior Software Engineer(入门级)
MDL --
MDL --
MDL --
MDL --
T2
Software Engineer
MDL 617K
MDL 617K
MDL 0
MDL 0
T3
Senior Software Engineer
MDL 905K
MDL 905K
MDL 0
MDL 0
T4
Staff Software Engineer
MDL --
MDL --
MDL --
MDL --
MDL 2.76M

最新薪资提交
公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
实习薪资

归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
Options

在Grid Dynamics，Options采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)



包含职位

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

质量保证（QA）软件工程师

数据工程师

开发运维工程师

常见问题

Grid Dynamics in Moldova软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬MDL 1,088,325。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Grid Dynamics in Moldova软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为MDL 718,673。

其他资源