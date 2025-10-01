Grid Dynamics in Krakow Metropolitan Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从T1级别的每yearPLN 78.9K到T4级别的每yearPLN 281K。 year薪酬 in Krakow Metropolitan Area包的中位数总计为PLN 227K。 查看Grid Dynamics总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/1/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
T1
PLN 78.9K
PLN 78.9K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T2
PLN 122K
PLN 122K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T3
PLN 251K
PLN 250K
PLN 0
PLN 367.2
T4
PLN 281K
PLN 281K
PLN 0
PLN 0
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Grid Dynamics，Options采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (6.25% 季度)