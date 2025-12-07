公司目录
Green Thumb Industries
Green Thumb Industries 财务分析师 薪资

Green Thumb Industries in United States的财务分析师平均总薪酬范围从每year$101K到$140K。 查看Green Thumb Industries总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/7/2025

平均总薪酬

$108K - $127K
United States
常见范围
可能范围
$101K$108K$127K$140K
常见范围
可能范围

职业等级是什么 Green Thumb Industries?

常见问题

Green Thumb Industries in United States财务分析师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$140,400。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Green Thumb Industries in United States财务分析师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$100,800。

其他资源

