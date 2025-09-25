公司目录
Government of Canada
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪资
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • 所有Information Technologist (IT)薪资

Government of Canada Information Technologist (IT) 薪资

Government of Canada的Information Technologist (IT)薪酬包中位数为每yearCA$68.8K。 查看Government of Canada总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/25/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Government of Canada
IT Support
Ottawa, ON, Canada
年薪总额
CA$68.8K
级别
hidden
基本工资
CA$68.8K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
奖金
CA$0
在职年限
0-1 年
工作经验
2-4 年
职业等级是什么 Government of Canada?

CA$226K

获得应有薪酬，不被忽悠

我们已协商数千份工作邀请，通常实现3万美元以上（有时超过30万美元）的薪酬提升。获得薪酬谈判服务 或您的 简历评估 由真正的专家——每天从事此工作的招聘专员提供服务。

最新薪资提交
添加添加薪资添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
导出数据查看职位空缺

贡献数据

在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 Information Technologist (IT) 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

包含职位

提交新职位

Information Technologist (IT)

IT Support

常见问题

A legmagasabban fizető fizetési csomag egy jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) pozícióra a Government of Canada cégnél évi CA$109,275 teljes kompenzáció. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Government of Canada cégnél a jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) szerepkörre jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció CA$77,173.

推荐职位

    未找到Government of Canada的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Netflix
  • Roblox
  • Facebook
  • Airbnb
  • Snap
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源