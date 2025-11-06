公司目录
Government of Canada
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪资
  • 数据科学家

  • 所有数据科学家薪资

  • Greater Ottawa Area

Government of Canada 数据科学家 薪资 在Greater Ottawa Area

Government of Canada in Greater Ottawa Area的数据科学家薪酬包中位数为每yearCA$86.2K。 查看Government of Canada总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Government of Canada
Data Analyst
Ottawa, ON, Canada
年薪总额
CA$86.2K
级别
4
基本工资
CA$86.2K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
奖金
CA$0
在职年限
2 年
工作经验
2 年
职业等级是什么 Government of Canada?
Block logo
+CA$80.9K
Robinhood logo
+CA$124K
Stripe logo
+CA$27.9K
Datadog logo
+CA$48.8K
Verily logo
+CA$30.7K
Don't get lowballed
最新薪资提交
添加添加薪资添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
导出数据查看职位空缺

贡献数据

在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 数据科学家 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

常见问题

Government of Canada in Greater Ottawa Area数据科学家职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬CA$127,994。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Government of Canada in Greater Ottawa Area数据科学家职位的年度总薪酬中位数为CA$86,202。

推荐职位

    未找到Government of Canada的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Roblox
  • DoorDash
  • Stripe
  • Netflix
  • Databricks
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源