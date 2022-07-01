公司目录
Gorgias
Gorgias 薪资

Gorgias的薪资范围从客户成功职位的年总薪酬$92,063（低端）到市场营销职位的$199,000（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Gorgias. 最后更新： 11/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
软件工程师
Median $115K
幕僚长
$197K
客户成功
$92.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
66 29
市场营销
$199K
合作伙伴经理
$132K
产品设计师
$135K
产品经理
$113K
软件工程经理
$128K
常见问题

Gorgias薪资最高的职位是市场营销 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$199,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Gorgias的年度总薪酬中位数为$130,072。

其他资源

