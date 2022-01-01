公司目录
GoPro
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

GoPro 薪资

GoPro的薪资范围从软件工程师职位的年总薪酬$72,563（低端）到业务拓展职位的$291,450（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 GoPro. 最后更新： 11/22/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
软件工程师
Median $72.6K
业务拓展
$291K
数据科学家
$139K

What do Product Managers even do?

Like seriously, most of them have 0 technical ability. They show up to meetings, and when asked about basic requirements they say "I'll ask leadership" or lean on me to tell them, or give a corporate word salad to get out of the question all together. Then, as the engineer, I'm still left with figuring out the real requirements, socializing them, getting consensus, and implementing it. 

101 64
101 64
硬件工程师
$97.8K
机械工程师
$187K
产品设计师
$189K
产品经理
$114K
项目经理
$111K
技术项目经理
$230K
找不到您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面 添加您的薪资 来帮助解锁页面。


归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在GoPro，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (25.00% 年度)

有疑问？向社区提问。

访问Levels.fyi社区，与不同公司的员工交流，获取职业建议等更多内容。

立即访问！

常见问题

GoPro薪资最高的职位是业务拓展 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$291,450。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
GoPro的年度总薪酬中位数为$139,300。

推荐职位

    未找到GoPro的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Electronic Arts
  • T-Mobile
  • Fitbit
  • Root Insurance
  • Take-Two Interactive Software
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/gopro/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.