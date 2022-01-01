GoPro的薪资范围从软件工程师职位的年总薪酬$72,563（低端）到业务拓展职位的$291,450（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 GoPro. 最后更新： 11/22/2025
在GoPro，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (25.00% 年度)
