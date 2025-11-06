公司目录
Goodnotes
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪资
  • 软件工程师

  • 所有软件工程师薪资

  • Warsaw Metropolitan Area

Goodnotes 软件工程师 薪资 在Warsaw Metropolitan Area

查看Goodnotes总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025

我们只需要 4 更多 软件工程师 份提交 Goodnotes 即可解锁！

邀请您的朋友和社区成员匿名提交薪资信息，不到60秒即可完成。更多数据意味着为您和我们社区的求职者提供更好的洞察！

💰 查看全部 薪资

💪 贡献数据 您的薪资

Block logo
+PLN 217K
Robinhood logo
+PLN 332K
Stripe logo
+PLN 74.7K
Datadog logo
+PLN 131K
Verily logo
+PLN 82.1K
Don't get lowballed
最新薪资提交
添加添加薪资添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
导出数据查看职位空缺
实习薪资

贡献数据
职业等级是什么 Goodnotes?

在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 软件工程师 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

包含职位

提交新职位

全栈软件工程师

常见问题

Goodnotes in Warsaw Metropolitan Area软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬PLN 533,050。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Goodnotes in Warsaw Metropolitan Area软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为PLN 356,709。

推荐职位

    未找到Goodnotes的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Snap
  • DoorDash
  • Facebook
  • Airbnb
  • Pinterest
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源