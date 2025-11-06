公司目录
Goodnotes
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪资
  • 软件工程师

  • 所有软件工程师薪资

  • Greater London Area

Goodnotes 软件工程师 薪资 在Greater London Area

Goodnotes in Greater London Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从L2级别的每year£50.7K到L3级别的每year£74.1K。 year薪酬 in Greater London Area包的中位数总计为£91K。 查看Goodnotes总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
Entry Level Software Engineer(入门级)
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L2
Software Engineer
£50.7K
£50.7K
£0
£0
L3
Software Engineer
£74.1K
£74.1K
£0
£0
L4
Senior Software Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
查看 3 更多等级
添加薪酬对比等级
Block logo
+£43.9K
Robinhood logo
+£67.4K
Stripe logo
+£15.1K
Datadog logo
+£26.5K
Verily logo
+£16.7K
Don't get lowballed
最新薪资提交
添加添加薪资添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
导出数据查看职位空缺
实习薪资

贡献数据
职业等级是什么 Goodnotes?

在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 软件工程师 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

包含职位

提交新职位

全栈软件工程师

常见问题

Goodnotes in Greater London Area软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬£164,567。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Goodnotes in Greater London Area软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为£89,611。

推荐职位

    未找到Goodnotes的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Snap
  • DoorDash
  • Facebook
  • Airbnb
  • Pinterest
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源