公司目录
Gilead Sciences
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Gilead Sciences 薪资

Gilead Sciences的薪资范围从风险投资家职位的年总薪酬$89,550（低端）到企业发展职位的$349,238（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Gilead Sciences. 最后更新： 9/1/2025

$160K

获得应有薪酬，不被忽悠

我们已协商数千份工作邀请，通常实现3万美元以上（有时超过30万美元）的薪酬提升。获得薪酬谈判服务 或您的 简历评估 由真正的专家——每天从事此工作的招聘专员提供服务。

软件工程师
Median $140K
数据科学家
Median $223K
财务分析师
Median $210K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
项目群经理
Median $212K
项目经理
Median $178K
业务分析师
Median $263K
信息技术专员
Median $220K
产品经理
Median $170K
软件工程经理
Median $295K
生物医学工程师
$151K
企业发展
$349K
数据科学经理
$208K
法务
$291K
管理顾问
$156K
市场营销运营
$141K
产品设计师
$203K
产品设计经理
$182K
网络安全分析师
$182K
解决方案架构师
$254K

数据架构师

技术项目经理
$244K
风险投资家
$89.6K
找不到您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面 添加您的薪资 来帮助解锁页面。


归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Gilead Sciences，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)

有疑问？向社区提问。

访问Levels.fyi社区，与不同公司的员工交流，获取职业建议等更多内容。

立即访问！

常见问题

Gilead Sciences薪资最高的职位是企业发展 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$349,238。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Gilead Sciences的年度总薪酬中位数为$208,035。

推荐职位

    未找到Gilead Sciences的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Invitae
  • Verily
  • Regeneron
  • Natera
  • Guardant Health
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源