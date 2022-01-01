公司目录
Gilead Sciences 福利

预估总价值： $19,860

保险、健康和福祉
  • Disability Insurance

    Short- and long-term disability coverage.

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Sick Time

    10 days

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    15 days

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Free Breakfast $520

    1 days a week

  • Free Snacks $730

    Foster City Campus has fresh fruit Mondays.

  • Paternity Leave

    11 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

    • 居家
  • Adoption Assistance

    • 财务和退休
  • Roth 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • 401k $15,000

    100% match on employee's contribution up to $15,000

    • 津贴和折扣
  • Employee Discount

    • 交通
  • Company Shuttle

    All regular U.S. employees in Foster City have access to the Gilead Bay Area shuttle service.

    • 其他
  • Back-up Care

    Center-based and in-home care is available 24/7 for loved ones of any age, in any U.S. location, whether they are healthy or mildly ill. Gilead covers the majority of costs and provides up to 80 hours of care per year.

