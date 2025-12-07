公司目录
Giant Magellan Telescope
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪资
  • 硬件工程师

  • 所有硬件工程师薪资

Giant Magellan Telescope 硬件工程师 薪资

Giant Magellan Telescope in United States的硬件工程师平均总薪酬范围从每year$143K到$195K。 查看Giant Magellan Telescope总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/7/2025

平均总薪酬

$153K - $185K
United States
常见范围
可能范围
$143K$153K$185K$195K
常见范围
可能范围

我们只需要 3 更多 硬件工程师 份提交 Giant Magellan Telescope 即可解锁！

邀请您的朋友和社区成员匿名提交薪资信息，不到60秒即可完成。更多数据意味着为您和我们社区的求职者提供更好的洞察！

💰 查看全部 薪资

💪 贡献数据 您的薪资


贡献数据
职业等级是什么 Giant Magellan Telescope?

在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 硬件工程师 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

常见问题

Giant Magellan Telescope in United States硬件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$194,880。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Giant Magellan Telescope in United States硬件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$142,800。

推荐职位

    未找到Giant Magellan Telescope的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Flipkart
  • PayPal
  • Square
  • Pinterest
  • Amazon
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/giant-magellan-telescope/salaries/hardware-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.