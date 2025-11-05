公司目录
GFT Group
GFT Group 软件工程师 薪资 在Greater London Area

GFT Group in Greater London Area的软件工程师薪酬包中位数为每year£87.8K。 查看GFT Group总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/5/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
GFT Group
Software Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
年薪总额
£87.8K
级别
L4
基本工资
£83.2K
Stock (/yr)
£0
奖金
£4.6K
在职年限
3 年
工作经验
8 年
职业等级是什么 GFT Group?
Block logo
+£44.1K
Robinhood logo
+£67.6K
Stripe logo
+£15.2K
Datadog logo
+£26.6K
Verily logo
+£16.7K
常见问题

GFT Group in Greater London Area软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬£110,028。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
GFT Group in Greater London Area软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为£85,829。

