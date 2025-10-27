Genesys in United States的软件工程师薪酬范围从L1级别的每year$92.4K到L5级别的每year$181K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$140K。 查看Genesys总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/27/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
$92.4K
$90.2K
$0
$2.2K
L2
$118K
$112K
$0
$6.3K
L3
$140K
$128K
$2.9K
$8.8K
L4
$186K
$163K
$0
$23.1K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***